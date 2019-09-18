WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Global Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:GLBY) Shares Up 0.6%

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Global Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:GLBY)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.61 and last traded at $27.55, 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 400% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th.

