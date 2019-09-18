WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.14 and last traded at $52.13, approximately 834 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 124,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.94.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.73.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,316,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 23.1% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 796,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,847,000 after purchasing an additional 149,183 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 457,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 40.5% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 45,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 24.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 152,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 30,403 shares in the last quarter.

