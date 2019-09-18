Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Wishbone Gold PLC (LON:WSBN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 2986832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.87. The company has a market cap of $908,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.07.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile (LON:WSBN)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. The company holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia. It also operates as a precious metals and gem trader in Dubai, Columbia, Honduras, Chile, and Peru.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.