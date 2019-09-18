XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Trading Up 11.5%

XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) was up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $1.94, approximately 112,728 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 73,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of XCel Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a market cap of $36.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. XCel Brands had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. On average, analysts predict that XCel Brands Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of XCel Brands by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 565,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of XCel Brands by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 25,498 shares during the period. Weber Alan W purchased a new stake in shares of XCel Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of XCel Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of XCel Brands by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 443,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 64,240 shares during the period. 13.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XCel Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:XELB)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

