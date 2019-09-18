Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Bought by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,291,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,872,877,000 after purchasing an additional 511,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,583,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,771,251,000 after purchasing an additional 555,774 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,037,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,373,420,000 after purchasing an additional 918,607 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Xcel Energy by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,720,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $697,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,633,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,588,000 after purchasing an additional 393,533 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

NYSE:XEL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.91. The stock had a trading volume of 277,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,866. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $66.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.99.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $925,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,045 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

