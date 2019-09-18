Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Stake Lessened by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 28,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.77. The company had a trading volume of 626,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,866. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $66.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average of $58.99.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Kent T. Larson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $1,606,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,494.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $155,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,382 shares of company stock worth $3,133,045. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.