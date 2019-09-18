Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has increased its dividend by an average of 22.0% per year over the last three years. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 52.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.4%.

XHR stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.21. 3,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,709. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $304.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.57 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

