Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Yamana Gold from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. CIBC set a $4.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Yamana Gold from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.53 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.36.

Shares of AUY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.35. 16,719,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,046,525. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Yamana Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $463.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 631,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 34,630 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 316,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 113,294 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 249,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,840,000. 41.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

