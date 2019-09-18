Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Yara International ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

YARIY traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.40. 7,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,867. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.91. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.99.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yara International ASA (YARIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.