YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,689.64

YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,689.64 and traded as low as $1,590.00. YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 shares last traded at $1,625.00, with a volume of 1,977 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $485.30 million and a PE ratio of 25.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,627.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,690.01.

Get YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 alerts:

In other news, insider Torquil Sligo-Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total value of £32,400 ($42,336.34). Also, insider Patrick Dardis sold 7,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total transaction of £120,981.60 ($158,083.89). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,468 shares of company stock worth $35,018,160.

YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 Company Profile (LON:YNGA)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Young's Managed Houses, Geronimo Managed Houses, and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.