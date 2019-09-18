Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Continental Resources reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $7.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Continental Resources had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLR. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Continental Resources from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised Continental Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.52.

Shares of NYSE:CLR traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.58. 57,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $71.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.69.

Continental Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,864 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $2,729,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 69,106 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.44% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

