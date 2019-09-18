Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Noble Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.22). Noble Energy posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 125.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Noble Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $3.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Noble Energy.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 19.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Noble Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Noble Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Noble Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,750 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 23,257 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,428 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 277,925 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.09. 8,367,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,757,235. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.36. Noble Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

