Zacks: Analysts Expect Gold Standard Ventures Corporation (NASDAQ:GSV) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Gold Standard Ventures Corporation (NASDAQ:GSV) to announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gold Standard Ventures’ earnings. Gold Standard Ventures also posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gold Standard Ventures will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gold Standard Ventures.

Gold Standard Ventures (NASDAQ:GSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of GSV stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.90. 35,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,137. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97. Gold Standard Ventures has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $1.86.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,769 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

