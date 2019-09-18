Zacks: Analysts Expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.16. Southwestern Energy posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.83 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.10 to $1.90 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.92.

Shares of SWN stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 473,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,955,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Southwestern Energy news, CFO Julian Mark Bott acquired 25,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Way acquired 100,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 771,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,301.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 126,250 shares of company stock valued at $240,638 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 827.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 325.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at about $63,000.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

