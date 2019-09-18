Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.56 Billion

Brokerages expect that AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will announce $5.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AFLAC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.49 billion. AFLAC reported sales of $5.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFLAC will report full year sales of $22.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.82 billion to $22.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $22.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.70 billion to $22.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AFLAC.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

In other news, insider June P. Howard sold 4,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $209,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,338.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 4,728 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $254,082.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,280 shares of company stock valued at $757,628 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in AFLAC by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 154,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,455,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in AFLAC by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 83,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 13,830 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AFLAC by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AFLAC by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AFLAC by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,313,000 after buying an additional 834,790 shares in the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFLAC stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $52.61. 2,235,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,233,198. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.81. AFLAC has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $57.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

