Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will post $2.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.81 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond reported sales of $2.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year sales of $11.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $11.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.97 billion to $11.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBBY. TheStreet lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a $17.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital reissued an “average” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.55.

NASDAQ BBBY traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $9.70. 4,562,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,983,222. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.20. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 825.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at about $112,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.