Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $337.00 Million

Brokerages expect Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) to post $337.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $307.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $367.00 million. Exterran posted sales of $334.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $390.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.15 million.

EXTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Exterran in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other news, Director William M. Goodyear acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $53,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exterran in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Exterran by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Exterran in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Exterran by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,469 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Exterran in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EXTN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 333,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,022. Exterran has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $471.87 million, a PE ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

