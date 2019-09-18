Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.38 Million

Equities analysts predict that Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) will post sales of $91.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.30 million. Inogen reported sales of $95.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year sales of $371.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $370.13 million to $372.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $408.01 million, with estimates ranging from $403.17 million to $412.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inogen.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). Inogen had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $101.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Inogen in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

Shares of Inogen stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.46. 394,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,849. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 7.35. Inogen has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $264.94.

In other news, Director Loren L. Mcfarland bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.93 per share, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,369.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heath Lukatch bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.01 per share, for a total transaction of $86,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,737.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Inogen by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new position in Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inogen in the 1st quarter worth $163,000.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Read More: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inogen (INGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.