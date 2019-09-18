Zacks: Brokerages Expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to Post $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.93. QCR reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QCR had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $55.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.76 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCRH. ValuEngine raised QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. QCR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

In related news, insider Robert C. Fulp sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,351. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of QCR by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,528,000 after buying an additional 35,714 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of QCR by 68,350.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QCR by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 9,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of QCR by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCR stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $37.93. 213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,058. QCR has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $43.70. The company has a market capitalization of $616.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day moving average of $34.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

