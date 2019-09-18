Zacks: Brokerages Set $23.50 Target Price for BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA)

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $23.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR an industry rank of 97 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

BFRA stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $18.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $310.64 million, a PE ratio of 464.00 and a beta of 0.91.

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.48%.

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR Company Profile

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis.

