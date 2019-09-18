Zebra Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 436.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Eastman Chemical comprises approximately 0.6% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 54.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 175,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 61,489 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 14.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 237,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,478,000 after purchasing an additional 29,906 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 166.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,284,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,829,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,154,178,000 after purchasing an additional 49,886 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 382.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $71.98. The company had a trading volume of 729,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,786. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.70. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $61.22 and a 12-month high of $100.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $78.00 target price on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nomura reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price target on Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.