Zebra Capital Management LLC Grows Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,591,000 after acquiring an additional 50,750 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.19. 41,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,174. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average is $41.48. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AutoNation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 71,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $3,736,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,532,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $72,928,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,730,131 shares of company stock worth $82,809,391 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

