Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $720,000 Holdings in Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,511 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Career Education were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Career Education during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Career Education by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Career Education during the 1st quarter worth $2,019,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Career Education by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Career Education by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CECO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.85. The stock had a trading volume of 173,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,330. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80. Career Education Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Career Education had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $156.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Career Education Corp. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CECO. BidaskClub downgraded Career Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded Career Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Career Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Sidoti set a $24.00 price target on Career Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Career Education in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In related news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 5,000 shares of Career Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,157.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 14,388 shares of Career Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $275,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,020.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,114 shares of company stock worth $1,458,349 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

