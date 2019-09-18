Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $792,000 Holdings in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aircastle were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aircastle in the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 837,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,795,000 after acquiring an additional 167,864 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 779.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 148,384 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 639,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 63,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 195,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 95,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYR traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,327. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.53. Aircastle Limited has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.52.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.47 million. Aircastle had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aircastle Limited will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.85%.

Aircastle announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

About Aircastle

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

