Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $888,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Zebra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 43.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth $256,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth $397,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Steven William Aikman sold 3,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John J. Haines sold 18,600 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $875,502.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,504.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,836 shares of company stock worth $1,233,014 in the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FELE stock traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $47.96. 3,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,901. Franklin Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $38.87 and a 12-month high of $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $355.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FELE. BidaskClub raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

