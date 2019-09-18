Zebra Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. SYNNEX accounts for 0.6% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 17.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,661,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,302,000 after purchasing an additional 195,366 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 544.2% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 210,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,044,000 after purchasing an additional 177,505 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 120.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,137,000 after purchasing an additional 173,200 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 20.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 742,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,055,000 after purchasing an additional 126,922 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNX. ValuEngine downgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America began coverage on SYNNEX in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research set a $118.00 target price on SYNNEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

In other SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $60,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,039.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $100,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,056.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,536 shares of company stock worth $451,212. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYNNEX stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.01. The stock had a trading volume of 10,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,010. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $71.82 and a twelve month high of $109.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.51.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.15. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Equities analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

