Zebra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. BB&T makes up about 0.6% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBT. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BB&T in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BB&T by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BB&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BB&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of BB&T by 285.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BB&T stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.24. The stock had a trading volume of 191,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,679. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.96. BB&T Co. has a one year low of $40.68 and a one year high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. BB&T’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

BBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 target price on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 target price on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BB&T presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

In other BB&T news, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

