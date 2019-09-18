Zeepin (ZPT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,511.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Zeepin token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC. In the last week, Zeepin has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Zeepin has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $15,511.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00215880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.00 or 0.01213155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00099648 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017864 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020362 BTC.

Zeepin Token Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io.

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Kucoin, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

