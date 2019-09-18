Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,297 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 19.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,559,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,673 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 79,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the second quarter valued at $1,445,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 9.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 114,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the period. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,439. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $52.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation NA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $38,997.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander Hume sold 9,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $448,492.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,886 shares of company stock worth $936,691. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.