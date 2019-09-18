ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.93

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.93 and last traded at $21.83, with a volume of 276778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.29.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 255.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

