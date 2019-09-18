Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Shares Gap Down to $11.30

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.50, but opened at $11.30. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 2,739,641 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZYNE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 4.79.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50). Equities analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYNE. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $30,323,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 341.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,311,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 127.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,700,000 after acquiring an additional 691,342 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1,635.1% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 387,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,865,000. 36.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

