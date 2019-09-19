-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.23). ImmunoGen posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 357.97% and a negative return on equity of 573.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IMGN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.28.

IMGN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 790,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,838. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $508.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 1,702.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

