$0.63 EPS Expected for Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aircastle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.67. Aircastle reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aircastle will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aircastle.

Get Aircastle alerts:

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Aircastle had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $223.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AYR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Aircastle by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,939,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,244,000 after purchasing an additional 64,726 shares during the period. Goodnow Investment Group LLC grew its position in Aircastle by 9.0% in the second quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 989,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,027,000 after acquiring an additional 81,775 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aircastle by 25.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 837,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,795,000 after acquiring an additional 167,864 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Aircastle by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after acquiring an additional 32,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Aircastle by 6.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 713,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 46,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYR traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.10. The company had a trading volume of 216,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,572. Aircastle has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54.

Aircastle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Aircastle’s payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aircastle (AYR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aircastle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aircastle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.