160,000 Shares in Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) Bought by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 160,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 37.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,062,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,492 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 50.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,558,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 860,160 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at about $1,475,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 730.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 681,674 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 46.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,836,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 583,976 shares during the period. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PDS traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $446.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95. Precision Drilling Corp has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.85.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. Precision Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Precision Drilling Corp will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Precision Drilling from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 target price on Precision Drilling and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.56.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

