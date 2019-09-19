$167.40 Million in Sales Expected for Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) will announce $167.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Manchester United’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $175.50 million and the lowest is $159.29 million. Manchester United reported sales of $201.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manchester United will report full-year sales of $811.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $803.71 million to $819.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $821.54 million, with estimates ranging from $775.91 million to $852.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Manchester United.

Get Manchester United alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Manchester United by 1,449.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Manchester United in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Manchester United by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Manchester United by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Manchester United by 1,654.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 27,895 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MANU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.71. 33,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.50, a PEG ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. Manchester United has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Read More: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manchester United (MANU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.