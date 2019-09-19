$167.40 Million in Sales Expected for Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) will announce $167.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Manchester United’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $175.50 million and the lowest is $159.29 million. Manchester United reported sales of $201.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manchester United will report full-year sales of $811.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $803.71 million to $819.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $821.54 million, with estimates ranging from $775.91 million to $852.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Manchester United.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Manchester United by 1,449.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Manchester United in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Manchester United by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Manchester United by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Manchester United by 1,654.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 27,895 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MANU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.71. 33,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.50, a PEG ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. Manchester United has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Read More: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manchester United (MANU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.