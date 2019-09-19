16,788 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Bought by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 19.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 166.1% in the second quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 853,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after buying an additional 532,600 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 16.4% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 227,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 32,116 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 24.3% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Corning by 131.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 116,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 66,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $270,095.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,905.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a $36.00 price objective on Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.66. 3,876,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,789,272. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.66. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

