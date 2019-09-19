19,339 Shares in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 148,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 5,101.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. 60.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group set a $17.00 price target on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Compass Point initiated coverage on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

In other news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $94,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 603,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,158,162.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,403.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 22,082 shares of company stock valued at $295,496. Company insiders own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $37.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 22.16% and a negative net margin of 23.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.30%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

