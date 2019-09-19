2,006 Shares in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Post by 113.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,895,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,043,000 after buying an additional 1,006,903 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 9.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,648,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,175,000 after purchasing an additional 309,004 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Post by 40.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,722,000 after purchasing an additional 166,265 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Post by 541.4% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 168,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 142,198 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 18.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 843,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,279,000 after purchasing an additional 129,058 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark W. Westphal purchased 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.13 per share, with a total value of $196,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,185.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POST. ValuEngine lowered shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Post stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,929. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Post Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $83.88 and a twelve month high of $113.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Post had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

