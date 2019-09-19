204,553 Shares in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 204,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,454,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.24% of Steris as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Fort L.P. grew its position in shares of Steris by 23.6% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 19,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Steris by 22.5% during the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the first quarter valued at about $579,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the second quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Steris by 82.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steris alerts:

STE traded up $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $145.88. The company had a trading volume of 14,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,658. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.94. Steris PLC has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.50.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $696.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.12 million. Steris had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.27%.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.20.

In other Steris news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total value of $316,254.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Tokich sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.70, for a total transaction of $3,161,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,911,002. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steris Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Read More: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.