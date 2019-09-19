250,000 Shares in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Acquired by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBR. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,445,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 11,689,725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $182,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941,933 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. bought a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,770,000. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,924,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,742,823 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,136,000 after purchasing an additional 891,651 shares in the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $20.20) on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of PBR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.53. 9,584,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,961,190. The company has a market cap of $95.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.46. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.35 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR).

Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.