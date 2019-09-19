250,800 Shares in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 250,800 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,574,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,537,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 3,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 110,245 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,539. BHP Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $43.65 and a 52-week high of $59.02. The company has a market cap of $83.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.25%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.