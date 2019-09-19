$254.55 Million in Sales Expected for Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) to announce sales of $254.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pra Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $251.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $257.81 million. Pra Group posted sales of $225.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Pra Group will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $995.51 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pra Group.

Get Pra Group alerts:

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $252.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.48 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Pra Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Pra Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pra Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 294,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 40,264 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pra Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Pra Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 649,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after acquiring an additional 52,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Pra Group in the second quarter valued at $586,000.

Shares of Pra Group stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.65. 282,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,609. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.47. Pra Group has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pra Group (PRAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.