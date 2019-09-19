31,265 Shares in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Purchased by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,265 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Flex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 17,753,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,906,000 after acquiring an additional 240,106 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flex by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 276,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Flex by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 245,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 18,794 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLEX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.64. 743,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,816,367. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17. Flex Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $13.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Flex had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

In other news, insider Francois Barbier sold 19,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $188,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher Collier sold 10,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $102,135.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,220 shares of company stock valued at $455,682 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

