31,332 Shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAGS. HSBC raised PagSeguro Digital from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Shares of PAGS traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.92. The stock had a trading volume of 26,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,244. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $53.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.82.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $354.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.31 million. On average, research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.