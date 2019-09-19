4,144 Shares in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THO. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 70,000.0% in the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 44.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the first quarter worth about $283,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE THO traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.83. The stock had a trading volume of 39,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,016. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.23 per share, with a total value of $202,880.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,501.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CL King lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wellington Shields lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

