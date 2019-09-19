50,000 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Bought by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth $616,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth $141,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth $45,575,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth $40,000. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 57,100 shares of company stock worth $335,795 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.01 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

FSK traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.74. 32,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,767. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $7.35.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.84 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 8.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.24%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

