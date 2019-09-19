54,986 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,674,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.15% of MarketAxess at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 60.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 90 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 41.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 25.0% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $955,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,433,902.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $402,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,465,058.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,750 shares of company stock valued at $8,359,543. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $342.78. The company had a trading volume of 20,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,862. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $369.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.01 and a beta of 0.17. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.09 and a 1-year high of $421.45. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

MKTX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $244.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $332.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.20.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

