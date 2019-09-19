61,796 Shares in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Retrophin at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Retrophin by 3.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,944,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,999,000 after buying an additional 73,284 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Retrophin by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,154,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,134,000 after buying an additional 67,834 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Retrophin by 32.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 612,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Retrophin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 533,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Retrophin by 11.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 454,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after buying an additional 47,870 shares during the last quarter.

Get Retrophin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RTRX traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,078. The stock has a market cap of $528.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.92. Retrophin Inc has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $29.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.99.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $44.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.01 million. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 83.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. Retrophin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Retrophin Inc will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $49,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at $294,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RTRX shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Retrophin from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $26.00 price target on Retrophin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Retrophin Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.