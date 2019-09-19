$626.90 Million in Sales Expected for Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) will post $626.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genesis Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $621.30 million to $632.50 million. Genesis Energy reported sales of $745.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesis Energy will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genesis Energy.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Genesis Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other news, VP Ryan S. Sims purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $59,820.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,322. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristen O. Jesulaitis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.97 per share, with a total value of $99,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $260,270. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 62,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GEL traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.77. 1,032,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Genesis Energy has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $25.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -284.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

