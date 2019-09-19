888 Holdings Public (LON:888) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $153.80

888 Holdings Public Limited (LON:888) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $153.80 and traded as high as $161.20. 888 Holdings Public shares last traded at $159.20, with a volume of 434,331 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on 888. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 888 Holdings Public to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on 888 Holdings Public from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 264 ($3.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Numis Securities raised 888 Holdings Public to an “add” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on 888 Holdings Public in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 208.50 ($2.72).

The firm has a market capitalization of $585.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 152.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 153.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. 888 Holdings Public’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In other news, insider Mark Summerfield acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 154 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £46,200 ($60,368.48).

About 888 Holdings Public (LON:888)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

